BRIEF-Glori Energy posts Q4 adj. loss $0.14/shr

March 23 Glori Energy Inc
* Q4 loss per share $0.85
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.14 excluding items
* Q4 revenue $1.8 million versus $3.8 million
* Says capital expenditures for 2016 fiscal year are
expected to total approximately $1.0 million
* Cost reductions implemented in q1 that are estimated to
result in annualized cost benefit of approximately $3 million
* Total production in q4 of 2015 decreased approximately 5%
from q3 2015 production
* Q4 2014 production was 525 net boe/d, down 5 percent from
q3; average realized oil price of $67.04
* Glori energy reports fourth quarter 2015 operating and
financial results
* Says continuing to pursue acquisition of oil properties
that are appropriate for implementation of its aero system
* Glori energy says will likely need to raise additional
financing to fund operations and repay $10.3 million outstanding
gep term loan maturing march 2017
