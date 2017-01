March 23 AK Steel Holding Corp

* UAW members ratify labor agreement for Coshocton Works

* New agreement will be in effect until September 30, 2019

* Members of United Auto Workers ratified a new three and a half year labor agreement

* Says said UAW officials notified company that new contract was ratified in voting held on March 22, 2016 in Coshocton