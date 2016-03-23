版本:
BRIEF-Centric Health says it extended its revolving credit facility for 2 year term expiring March 22, 2018

March 23 Centric Health Corp

* Says extended company's revolving credit facility for a two-year term expiring march 22, 2018

* Provided notice to alaris of its intention to repay in full $8.4 million promissory note on march 23

* Centric health extends revolving credit facility, repays $8.4 million alaris promissory note and announces offer to extend 5.5% april 2016 convertible notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

