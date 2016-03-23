版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 19:21 BJT

BRIEF-Biolinerx says initiation of phase 2 trial for BL-8040 as Novel Stem Cell Mobilization Treatment

March 23 Biolinerx Announces Initiation Of Phase 2 Trial For Bl

* Topline results expected by end of 2017

* 8040 as novel stem cell mobilization treatment

* Partial results expected by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

