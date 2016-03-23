BRIEF-General Mills Q3 earnings per share $0.59

March 23 General Mills Reports Fiscal 2016 Third
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.87, revenue view $16.64
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Green giant divestiture reduced u.s. Retail net sales
growth by 5 points and pound volume by 6 points in q3
* On a constant-currency basis, net sales declined 4 percent
in quarter
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.65 excluding items
* Q3 sales $4.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.08 billion
* Qtrly net sales for general mills' consolidated
international businesses declined 13 percent to $1.07 billion
* General mills inc q3 net sales for u.s. Retail segment
totaled $2.48 billion , down 7 percent from prior year
* Expects to incur a non-cash charge of approximately $35
million pretax in q4 related to venezuela divestiture
* Company estimates an 8-cent headwind from currency
translation in 2016
* Says venezuela subsidiary transaction is not expected to
have a material impact on company's ongoing financial results
* Impact of green giant sale, continued foreign exchange
headwinds will result in reported decline in q4 net sales,
adjusted eps
* Quarter results in line with expectations, reaffirms
full-year outlook
* Q3 earnings per share $0.59
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)