BRIEF-Couche-Tard receives approval to acquire Shell's retail business in Denmark

BRIEF-Old Point Financial CFO Laurie Grabow to retire
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
March 23 Alimentation Couche-Tard
* Tard - received approval from European Commission for its deal to acquire A/S Dansk Shell's downstream retail business in Denmark
* Tard receives approval to acquire Shell's retail business in Denmark
* Tard inc - completion of acquisition is expected to occur in May 2016
SYDNEY, Jan 19 AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's No. 2 energy retailer, said on Thursday it will build a A$450 million ($338 million) wind farm in the first construction project for a new renewable energy-focused fund, backed by the government.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday, Fox News reported on Wednesday.