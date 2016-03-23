BRIEF-Francesca's Holdings Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

March 23 Francesca's Holdings Corp :

* Q4 comparable sales increased 11 pct

* authorized an additional $100 million share repurchase program to commence immediately

* Says capital expenditures for fiscal year 2016 are expected to be in range of $28.0 million to $31.0 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

* Q4 sales $134.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $132 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.93 to $1.03

* Sees FY 2017 sales $474 million to $494 million

* Assumes a mid-single digit increase in comparable sales in q1

* Francesca's Holdings Corp says expects to open 50 to 60 new boutiques and close five to ten underperforming boutiques in fiscal year 2016

* Says for full year ending January 28, 2017 assumes a low-single digit increase in comparable sales

* Q4 earnings per share $0.35

* Sees q1 2016 earnings per share $0.17 to $0.20

* Sees q1 2017 sales $108 million to $112 million