BRIEF-Pinnacle foods announces departure of CEO

BRIEF-Old Point Financial CFO Laurie Grabow to retire
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
March 23 Pinnacle Foods Inc :
* Pinnacle foods announces departure of CEO
* Says Robert J. Gamgort, chief executive officer of company since july 2009 , will be leaving Pinnacle at end of April
* Gamgort will continue to lead Pinnacle and serve on company's board of directors until time of departure
* Robert J. Gamgort , CEO, will be leaving Pinnacle at end of april to assume role of CEO of Keurig Green Mountain
* Pinnacle board of directors has activated its search process, with search committee already evaluating both internal and external candidate
* Search process is expected to conclude in time for a "seamless transition with Gamgort" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Jan 19 AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's No. 2 energy retailer, said on Thursday it will build a A$450 million ($338 million) wind farm in the first construction project for a new renewable energy-focused fund, backed by the government.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday, Fox News reported on Wednesday.