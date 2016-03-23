版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三

BRIEF-Scorpio Gold sees 2016 production 30,000 to 35,000 ounces gold

March 23 Scorpio Gold Corp

* Announces 2016 production forecast

* Sees 2016 production 30,000 to 35,000 ounces gold

* Sees mineral ridge operations total cash cost in range of $850 to $900 per ounce of gold sold

* Says capital expenditures in 2016 including development and exploration budgets are expected to total $5.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

