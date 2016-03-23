BRIEF-Allscripts announces joint venture with GI Partners

BRIEF-Old Point Financial CFO Laurie Grabow to retire
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
March 23 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc
* Announces joint venture: the largest technology company focused exclusively on human services and post-acute care
* Says definitive agreement to combine resources with private equity firm GI Partners
* Says joint venture will acquire privately held Netsmart Technologies Inc
* Says joint venture will combine Allscripts homecare business with Netsmart
* Says Mike Valentine, Netsmart's chief executive officer, will lead combined company
* Says expects transaction to add approximately $150 million in 2016 revenue
* Expects transaction to be accretive to 2016 adjusted EBITDA and neutral to non-GAAP earnings per share in 2016
* Combined business will operate as Netsmart and be based in its current headquarters in Overland Park, Kansas
* Says Allscripts will contribute 100 pct of its homecare business, plus approximately $70 million in cash to joint venture
* Consideration will be combined with cash investment from GI Partners plus debt financing to consummate acquisition of Netsmart Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 19 AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's No. 2 energy retailer, said on Thursday it will build a A$450 million ($338 million) wind farm in the first construction project for a new renewable energy-focused fund, backed by the government.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday, Fox News reported on Wednesday.