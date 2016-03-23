BRIEF-Elephant Talk Communications says its is evaluating strategic options regarding planned divestiture of ValidSoft

March 23 Elephant Talk Communications Corp
* Will not totally foreclose consummating validsoft sale
transaction with buyer as originally contemplated
* Will no longer give preference or exclusivity to cross
river initiatives llc
* Is working with an investment bank to evaluate strategic
options regarding planned divestiture of validsoft
* "despite setback in divestiture of validsoft, company's
restructuring plan is otherwise progressing on track"
* Elephant talk communications updates shareholders on
validsoft divestiture
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)