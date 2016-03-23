BRIEF-Elephant Talk Communications says its is evaluating strategic options regarding planned divestiture of ValidSoft

March 23 Elephant Talk Communications Corp

* Will not totally foreclose consummating validsoft sale transaction with buyer as originally contemplated

* Will no longer give preference or exclusivity to cross river initiatives llc

* Is working with an investment bank to evaluate strategic options regarding planned divestiture of validsoft

* "despite setback in divestiture of validsoft, company's restructuring plan is otherwise progressing on track"

* Elephant talk communications updates shareholders on validsoft divestiture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: