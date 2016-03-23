版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 20:26 BJT

BRIEF-Genstar capital says agreement to sell Netsmart Technologies to GI Partners

March 23 Genstar Capital

* Signing of a definitive agreement to sell netsmart technologies, inc to gi partners

* Genstar capital announces agreement to sell netsmart technologies, inc.

* Gi partners is acquiring netsmart in partnership with allscripts healthcare solutions, inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐