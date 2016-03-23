版本:
BRIEF-Mirati therapeutics- appoints Jamie A. Donadio as CFO

March 23 (Reuters) -

* Mirati Therapeutics inc says prior to joining Mirati, donadio was with Amylin pharmaceuticals inc, most recently serving as senior director of finance

* Mirati Therapeutics announces promotion of Jamie A. Donadio to chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

