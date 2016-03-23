版本:
BRIEF-Pico says Raymond V. Marino ii to serve as non-executive chairman of board

March 23 Pico Holdings Inc

* Pico holdings names Raymond V. Marino ii Chairman of the board of directors

* Says Raymond V. Marino ii to serve as non-executive chairman of Pico's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

