2016年 3月 23日

BRIEF-On Track Innovations Ltd Q4 loss per share $0.03 from cont ops

March 23 On Track Innovations Ltd

* On Track Innovations Ltd qtrly total revenue increased 52% to $5.7 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.03 from continuing operations

* OTI reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

