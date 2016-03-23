版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-Shell Midstream Partners prices offering of 11 mln of common units

March 23 Shell Midstream Partners LP

* Prices offering of common units

* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of 11 million common units representing limited partner interests, at $31.75 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐