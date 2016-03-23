版本:
BRIEF-Neogen reports Q3 earnings per share $0.22

March 23 Neogen Corp

* Neogen reports 12 pct increase in net income

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $76.73 million versus I/B/E/S view $78.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

