公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三

BRIEF-ZCL says continuation of normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 1.5 mln shares

March 23 Zcl Composites

* Zcl announces continuation of normal course issuer bid

* To purchase up to 1.5 million shares, representing about 5% of total outstanding common shares outstanding as of march 16 , 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

