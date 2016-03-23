BRIEF-Liqtech International Q4 sales rose 104 pct to $5.1 mln

BRIEF-Old Point Financial CFO Laurie Grabow to retire
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
March 23 Liqtech International Inc
* Q4 sales rose 104 percent to $5.1 million
* Net profit attributable to liqtech for three months ended dec 31, 2015 was $0.1 million versus loss of $1.9 million for same period of 2014
* Liqtech international inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015 results and 2016 outlook
SYDNEY, Jan 19 AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's No. 2 energy retailer, said on Thursday it will build a A$450 million ($338 million) wind farm in the first construction project for a new renewable energy-focused fund, backed by the government.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday, Fox News reported on Wednesday.