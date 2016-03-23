BRIEF-Amaya says CEO, Baazov will be fully exonerated

BRIEF-Old Point Financial CFO Laurie Grabow to retire
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
March 23 Amaya Inc
* Amaya does not anticipate charges will have any impact on management or day-to-day affairs of operating business
* There will be no change to pokerstars or full tilt product offerings, either in customer experience, player fund security or game integrity
* Says continues to cooperate with amf
* Does not currently anticipate material negative impact on current or potential licenses, approvals or partnerships due to allegations against baazov
* Amaya inc says baazov denies allegations against him, and amaya believes they are without merit and expects baazov will be fully exonerated
* Amaya inc says independent members of board received and reviewed information and concluded that no action should be taken
* Amaya provides update to quebec securities investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SYDNEY, Jan 19 AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's No. 2 energy retailer, said on Thursday it will build a A$450 million ($338 million) wind farm in the first construction project for a new renewable energy-focused fund, backed by the government.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday, Fox News reported on Wednesday.