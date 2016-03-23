BRIEF-Skeena Resources Ltd secures option to acquire Snip Property from Barrick Gold

BRIEF-Old Point Financial CFO Laurie Grabow to retire
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
March 23 Skeena Resources Ltd
* Skeena secures option to acquire Snip Property from Barrick
* Says deal in consideration for issuance of up to 3.25 million common shares of company
* Agreement with Barrick granting an option to acquire 100 pct interest in past-producing, high-grade Snip Gold Mine in Northwest British Columbia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 19 AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's No. 2 energy retailer, said on Thursday it will build a A$450 million ($338 million) wind farm in the first construction project for a new renewable energy-focused fund, backed by the government.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday, Fox News reported on Wednesday.