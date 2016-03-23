BRIEF-Skeena Resources Ltd secures option to acquire Snip Property from Barrick Gold

March 23 Skeena Resources Ltd

* Skeena secures option to acquire Snip Property from Barrick

* Says deal in consideration for issuance of up to 3.25 million common shares of company

* Agreement with Barrick granting an option to acquire 100 pct interest in past-producing, high-grade Snip Gold Mine in Northwest British Columbia