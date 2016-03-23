BRIEF-AMC Networks Inc announces proposed offering of $750 mln senior notes

March 23 AMC Networks Inc

* AMC Networks Inc announces proposed offering of $750 million of senior notes

* Proposed public offering of $750 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024

Intends to use proceeds of offering to fund a tender offer for AMC Networks' outstanding 7.75 pct senior notes due 2021