BRIEF-Duke Energy Renewables acquires 20-MW longboat solar project

March 23 Duke Energy Corp :

* Duke Energy Renewables acquires 20-MW longboat solar project in California from EDF Renewable Energy

* Gehrlicher Solar America Corp. will oversee construction of project, which is expected to be in service by year-end 2016

* Jinko is providing 84,000 single-axis tracking and polycrystalline modules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

