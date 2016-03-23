BRIEF-Milestone Apartments REIT, unit announce an increase to previously announced secondary offering

BRIEF-Old Point Financial CFO Laurie Grabow to retire
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
March 23 Milestone Apartments REIT
* Says previously announced secondary offering by MileSouth has been increased to 10 million trust units of REIT
* Milestone Apartments REIT and MileSouth Apartment Portfolio LP announce an increase to previously announced secondary bought deal equity offering
* Units will be sold by MileSouth at a price of C$16.50/unit, on a bought deal basis, for gross proceeds of about C$165 million
* Says upon completion of offering, expects that MileSouth will own approximately 2.4% ownership interest in reit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 19 AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's No. 2 energy retailer, said on Thursday it will build a A$450 million ($338 million) wind farm in the first construction project for a new renewable energy-focused fund, backed by the government.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday, Fox News reported on Wednesday.