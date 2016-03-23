版本:
BRIEF-Seymour Schulich acquires 14.7% of Pengrowth Energy Corporation

March 23 Pengrowth Energy Corp

* Seymour Schulich acquires 14.7% of Pengrowth Energy Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

