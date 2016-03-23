版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 23:17 BJT

BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd announces FDA approval of Cinqair injection

March 23 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Teva announces FDA approval of Cinqair (reslizumab) injection

* Treatment is expected to become commercially available to patients, by prescription, during Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐