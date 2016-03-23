版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四 01:17 BJT

BRIEF-Tango Mining to sell Oena diamond project for US$3 mln

March 23 Tango Mining Ltd

* Says has received a binding offer from Bothma Diamonte CC to acquire African Star Minerals Limited

* Tango Mining agrees to sell Oena diamond project for US$3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐