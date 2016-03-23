BRIEF-Carolina Trust Bank earns net income of $0.18/share for year ended Dec 31

March 23 Carolina Trust Bank

* Earned net income available to common shareholders of $0.18 per diluted common share for year ended dec 31, 2015

* Revised financial statements are primarily result of change in discount rate used to account for bank's supplemental retirement plan

* Carolina trust bank revises 2015 financial statements