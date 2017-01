BRIEF-Sportsmans Warehouse reports Q4 earnings per share of $0.27

March 23 Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings Inc

* Sees q1 same store sales change in range of flat to down low single digits; sees q1 diluted loss per share of $0.00 to $0.02

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $723.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $0.27

* Q4 same store sales rose 4 percent

* Sees q1 2016 sales $155 million to $160 million

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $162.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sportsman's warehouse holdings, inc. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results

* Q4 sales $212.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $206.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $0.65 to $0.73

* Sees fy 2016 sales $800 million to $820 million