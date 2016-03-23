BRIEF-Mercury Systems to acquire certain businesses from Microsemi for $300 million

March 23 Mercury Systems Inc
* Pursuant to terms of agreement, mercury will acquire the
businesses for a total purchase price of $300 million
* Says transaction expected to be highly accretive to fy17
adjusted eps and adjusted ebitda margin
* Acquisition and associated deal expenses expected to be
funded with combination of committed financing for a new $265
million bank term loan a
* Acquisition and associated transaction expenses are
expected to be also funded with approximately $50 million of
mercury's cash on hand
* Mercury systems to acquire embedded security, rf and
microwave, and custom microelectronics businesses from microsemi
corporation
* Expects to raise target financial model to 22 - 26%
adjusted ebitda margin in fy17
