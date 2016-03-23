BRIEF-PTC Therapeutics to cut 18 pct workforce

BRIEF-Old Point Financial CFO Laurie Grabow to retire
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
March 23 Ptc Therapeutics Inc
* Says expects to incur related employee severance and benefit costs of approximately $2.5 million
* Company is reducing its workforce by approximately 18%
* Workforce reduction will primarily affect employees and contractors in u.s
* Says plans to complete this workforce reduction by june 30, 2016
* Ptc intends to work with fda to determine best path forward to bring translarna to patients in u.s
* Reduction part of program to optimally manage operating expenses after setback related to refuse to file letter from fda for translarna
* Ptc therapeutics announces workforce reduction as part of operating expense management plan
