BRIEF-Orient Paper Q4 rev rose 7.4 percent to $35.1 million

March 23 Orient Paper Inc
* Says "looking ahead, china's economic growth rate is
expected to see a further slow-down"
* Q4 revenue rose 7.4 percent to $35.1 million
* In q4, had to suspend our production from december 14 to
december 29, 2015 , to comply with an anti-smog governmental
mandate
* "anticipate that sales of our light-weight cmp and tissue
paper products will continue to grow because of strong demand"
* Orient paper, inc. Announces fourth quarter and fiscal
year 2015 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.11
