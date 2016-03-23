BRIEF-Orient Paper Q4 rev rose 7.4 percent to $35.1 million

March 23 Orient Paper Inc

* Says "looking ahead, china's economic growth rate is expected to see a further slow-down"

* Q4 revenue rose 7.4 percent to $35.1 million

* In q4, had to suspend our production from december 14 to december 29, 2015 , to comply with an anti-smog governmental mandate

* "anticipate that sales of our light-weight cmp and tissue paper products will continue to grow because of strong demand"

* Orient paper, inc. Announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.11