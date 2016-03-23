BRIEF-Mandalay Resources- CEO Brad Mills is transitioning as board's executive chairman

March 23 Mandalay Resources Corp :
* Mandalay Resources Corporation announces changes to
executive team and to board of directors
* Effective immediately, Brad Mills, chief executive officer
of company, is transitioning to executive chairman of board
* At same time, Braam Jonker, currently serving as chairman
of board, will be assuming role of lead independent director
* Sanjay Swarup will continue in his role as chief financial
officer
* Replacing Mills as president and chief executive officer
is Mark Sander, currently president of Mandalay resources
* Sanjay Swarup has agreed to step down and not stand for
re-election to board, to enable appointment of mark sander to
board
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)