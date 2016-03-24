BRIEF-HB Fuller financial says Q1 adj share $0.43

BRIEF-Principal Financial Group says AUM by asset manager were $390.5 bln for principal global investors as of Dec 31, 2016
* As of December 31, 2016, AUM by asset manager were $390.5 billion for principal global investors
March 24 Hb Fuller Co
* Plan to invest $60 million in capital items in 2016
* Says "relevant underlying exposure in argentina has now been substantially eliminated"
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.43
* Q1 earnings per share $0.37
* Financial performance guidance for 2016 is unchanged relative to original guidance provided in january of this year
* Says "recorded unusually high foreign currency losses in quarter, almost entirely related to devaluation of argentine peso"
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.54, revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* h.b. Fuller reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $474.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $477.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Thomas J. Lynch's 2016 total compensation was $11.4 million versus $12.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2k14O6C) Further company coverage:
* Oil falls, dragging energy stocks down (Updates with late afternoon trading, adds commentary)