版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四 08:57 BJT

BRIEF-Village farms announces adoption of shareholder rights plan

March 23 Village Farms International Inc :

* Village farms announces adoption of shareholder rights plan

* Sets trigger at 20 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐