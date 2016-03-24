版本:
BRIEF-iStar announces pricing of $275 mln unsecured senior notes

March 23 Istar Inc :

* Istar announces pricing of $275 million unsecured senior notes

* Agreed to sell at par $275 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.50% senior unsecured notes due july 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; ; +1 646 223 8780)

