BRIEF-Dalradian says increased levels of project spending expected to continue during first three quarters of 2016

March 24 Dalradian Resources Inc

* Remain on-track to submit a planning application in second half of year to build low-cost, high-grade gold mine, with cash of $43 million at end of 2015

* Increased levels of project spending are expected to continue during first three quarters of 2016

Dalradian Reports 2015 Financial Results; Completes Infill Drilling And On schedule with feasibility study