BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living Inc says entered agreement to sell preferred health care services to Spectrum Health Care LP for cash proceeds of $16.5 mln

March 24 Sienna Senior Living Inc

* Entered agreement to sell preferred health care services to Spectrum Health Care LP for cash proceeds of $16.5 mln

* Sienna Senior Living Inc. announces sale of home health care business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

