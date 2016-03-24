BRIEF-Alamos Gold posts Q4 loss $0.24/shr

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar steady; investors eye earnings, U.S. policy
March 24 Alamos Gold Inc
* Reports Fourth Quarter And Year End 2015 results
* Q4 revenue $115.7 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.24
* Says quarterly production of 104,734 ounces of gold in q4 of 2015
* Alamos Gold Inc in q4 sold 104,419 ounces of gold for proceeds of $115.7 million, a 64 pct increase
* Amended and restated its existing $150.0 million credit facility, extending maturity from April 26, 2016 to February 29, 2020
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says 2016 production guidance of 370,000 to 400,000 ounces of gold
* Says in 2016, all-in sustaining costs are expected to decrease 11 pct to $975 per ounce
* Says capital spending on company's development projects has been scaled back significantly in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
