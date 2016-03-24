版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四 19:22 BJT

BRIEF-Touchstone says it will continue to apply "prudent approach" to capital expenditure

March 24 Touchstone Exploration Inc

* Announces year end 2015 financial results

* Says will not proceed with capital expenditures that have no immediate economic value at current price levels

* Will continue to apply a "prudent approach" to capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

