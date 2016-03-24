版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-Discovery Labs reports Q4 loss per share $1.26

March 24 Discovery Laboratories Inc

* Discovery Labs reports fourth quarter 2015 financial results and provides business updates

* Q4 loss per share $1.26

* Q4 revenue $700,000 versus $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐