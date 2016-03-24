版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四 20:07 BJT

BRIEF-Crown Capital Partners announces sale of shares in Claude Resources

March 24 Crown Capital Partners Inc

* Disposition of all of common shares of Claude resources inc held by funds managed by crown for total net proceeds of $5.3 million

* Says disposition of Claude shares is expected to result in a gain to crown in Q1 of 2016 of approximately $0.9 million

* Crown capital partners announces sale of shares in Claude resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

