公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四 19:16 BJT

BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals announces topline results from Phase 3 apex trial of betrixaban

March 24 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Announces topline results from phase 3 apex trial of betrixaban for prevention of blood clots in acute medically ill patients

* No statistical difference in major bleeding between betrixaban and enoxaparin arms in any of three patient group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

