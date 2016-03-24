版本:
BRIEF-Mesosphere raises $73.5 million in series C funding

March 24 Mesosphere

* Closed $73.5 million in a series C funding round led by Hewlett Packard Enterprise, with Microsoft joining as a new strategic investor

* Mesosphere raises $73.5 million in series C funding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

