公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四

BRIEF-Strongbridge Biopharma reports FY 2015 financial results

March 24 Strongbridge Biopharma Plc

* Reports full-year 2015 financial results

* Says believes it has sufficient existing cash and cash equivalents to fund planned operations into Q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

