版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四 20:33 BJT

BRIEF-Helius announces pricing of unit offering, TSX conditional approval for listing, and filing of final short form prospectus

March 24 Helius Medical Technologies Inc

* Helius Medical Technologies Inc says offering of units of company at a price of c$1.00 per unit for gross proceeds of a minimum of c$8 million and up to a maximum of c$20 million

* Helius announces pricing of unit offering, TSX conditional approval for listing, and filing of final short form prospectus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐