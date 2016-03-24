版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四 20:24 BJT

BRIEF-Terra Firma Capital has appointed Glenn Watchorn as CEO

March 24 Terra Firma Capital Corp

* Terra firma capital corporation announces changes in senior management

* Board of directors has appointed Glenn Watchorn as its new president and chief executive officer of company

* Watchorn succeeds Dov Meyer current chief executive officer of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐