版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四 20:22 BJT

BRIEF-Terra Firma Capital reports Q4 earnings per share C$0.03

March 24 Terra Firma Capital Corp

* Terra firma capital corporation reports fourth quarter & full year 2015 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.03

* Q4 revenue view C$4.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue C$6.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐