BRIEF-Driehaus Capital Management statement on Carmike Cinemas deal

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar steady; investors eye earnings, U.S. policy
* Oil falls, dragging energy stocks down (Updates with late afternoon trading, adds commentary)
March 24 Driehaus Capital Management
* Driehaus Capital Management issues statement on acquisition of Carmike Cinemas, inc.
* "despite logic of transaction, value it creates does not appear to be shared equitably"
* "believe that AMC's $30.00 per share offer meaningfully undervalues Carmike Cinemas"
* Driehaus Capital Management says owns 1.8 million shares of carmike cinemas, inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Oil falls, dragging energy stocks down (Updates with late afternoon trading, adds commentary)
(Updates tables with launch details) By Paul Kilby and Davide Scigliuzzo NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American sovereigns - Argentina, Chile, Colombia and the Dominican Republic - announced new international bond sales on Wednesday. The largest issue is likely to come from Argentina, which announced five and 10-year tranches for its first international bond sale of the year. That deal is expected to price on Thursday. Argentina, Colombia and the Dominican Republic are o
* Two potential sponsors for Takata's rehabilitation plan are asking for court involvement in the process - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: