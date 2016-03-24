版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四 20:51 BJT

BRIEF-Wealth arranges $1.6 mln private placement, negotiates debt settlements

March 24 Wealth Minerals Ltd :

* Wealth minerals ltd says net proceeds from placement are intended to be used to fund costs related to ongoing discussions with Li3 energy, inc

* Brokered private placement and negotiates debt settlements

* Brokered private placement of common shares consisting of up to 8 million common shares at a price of $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

